SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Internet Marketing Inc. (IMI ) has published a new infographic, Millennial Shopping Trends, to showcase shopping preferences of millennial consumers. With roughly 80 million millennials in the U.S., this demographic has continued to draw the attention of brands and marketers over the past couple years.

Millennial consumers spend approximately $600 billion each year with a projected spending of $1.4 trillion annually. The infographic looks at how millennials are changing the shopping landscape and offers key takeaways for brands to attract, engage, and retain millennial consumers.

"With millennials making up such a large chunk of the marketing audience, it's important for us to adjust strategies and address what they value most," says Dyan Crace, IMI's Marketing Manager. "Millennials will tell you exactly what they do and do not like about a brand. It's our job to listen and optimize campaigns accordingly when marketing for that audience."

As millennials continue to make mobile purchases, brands need to bridge the gap between online and in-store shopping. Creating an omni-channel strategy that offers convenience, efficiency, and flexibility is key to attracting millennial consumers. Personalized service and targeted offers and promotions are what keep them interested in brands and build loyalty.

To learn more about millennials' shopping preferences and how brands can effectively reach this demographic, view the complete infographic at: http://www.internetmarketinginc.com/blog/infographic-millennials-changing-shopping-landscape/.

