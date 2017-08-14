North American Class 6-8 Truck Market 2017-2026 - Market is Dominated by Daimler, Led by it's Flagship Freightliner Cascadia

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - 2017-2026 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The North American truck market has been on the correction path with improving order intake, especially for Class 8 trucks, for the first half of 2017 driven by good freight volumes, spot rates & a favorable economic environment. This follows a lackluster 2016 which was marked by double digit demand contraction for heavy trucks with low demand levels and high used truck inventories impacting new registrations.
The demand outlook for 2017, however, seems somewhat weak with market registrations likely to stay at the 2016 level with stronger demand recovery projected for the second half of 2017. The North American Class 6-8 Truck market is dominated by Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) led by its flagship Freightliner Cascadia which has enabled Daimler to continue to dominate the Class 8 segment with the largest market share.
The North American truck market is poised for major disruptions over near term with a significant interest in electric trucks as of late with a number of programs being developed by the industry in the prototypes and pilot phases, some of which are likely to enter the market in 2017 itself, which will require adaptation by the industry value chain. Further, fleet operators are likely to be impacted with ELD mandates likely to be implemented in late 2017.
The rapid pace of technology development and adoption by the industry with focus on connectivity, safety, autonomous driving and alternate drivetrains is likely to transform the market landscape altogether over medium term with the evolution of new business models & concepts likely as trucking evolves from being a products to solutions business leveraging technology as the backbone.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape
Section - 1 North American Class 6-8 Truck Market
Section - 2 Competitive Landscape - North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Market Share for OEMs
Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs
Section - 3 Key Industry OEMs - Snapshot & Product Portfolio
Section - 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs
Section - 5 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Key Industry OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, PACCAR, Navistar
Section - 6 SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs
Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook through 2026
Section - 7 Key Trends
Section - 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 9 North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Section - 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2026
Companies Mentioned
- Daimler Trucks North America
- Navistar International Corporation
- PACCAR Inc.
- Volvo Trucks North America
