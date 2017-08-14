The International Gas Union to Support EnergyNet in Latin America

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyNet will partner with the International Gas Union (IGU) for the upcoming 'Latin America & Caribbean Gas Options' (Panama City, Panama, 16-17 November 2017).

IGU is known as the largest natural gas organization in the world, with more than 150 members, including industry associations and corporations, representing about 97% of the world gas market. As a non-profit company, its mission is to defend this resource as an integral part of a sustainable global energy system, promoting the political, technical and economic progress of the industry and fully covering the value chain of natural gas. IGU President, David Carroll is set to speak at the 'Latin America & Caribbean Gas Options' meeting.

"This partnership represents an enormous contribution to the meeting and to the region, as it will facilitate the meeting of large and significant public and private investors in the gas market, which will help increase investments in the sector, ensuring the success of projects in the Region of Latin America and the Caribbean," says Simon Gosling, Managing Director, EnergyNet

With non-conventional renewables increasing their share in the Latin American energy mix, the role of gas is growing in importance and in urgency across the region. Technological advances have changed Latin America's natural gas industry dramatically, from the uncertainty about the potential to use gas for power, to an excess demand and an urgent need for infrastructure upgrade.

The Latin America & Caribbean Gas Options summit, taking place under the aegis of the Secretary of Energy of Panama, will serve as an anchor for the multiple efforts being made by national, multilateral and private institutions to facilitate the advancement of a structured gas market at both national and regional levels.

Sector leaders confirmed to attend include:



Dr Victor Carlos Urrutia , Executive Secretary, National Secretariat of Energy, Panama

, Executive Secretary, Eng. Luis Alfonso Chang Navarro , Honourable Minister , Ministry of Energy and Mines, Guatemala

Honourable Minister Luis Bertrán Rafecas Secretary General, International Gas Union

Secretary General, David Madero Suárez . Director General, Centro Nacional de Control del Gas Natural (CENAGAS) , Mexico

. Director General, Ariel Yepez , Chief of the Energy Division, Inter-American Development Bank

, Chief of the Energy Division, John A. Anderson , Director of the Office of Regulation and International Engagement, Office of Fossil Energy, U.S. Department of Energy

, Director of the Office of Regulation and International Engagement, Office of Fossil Energy, Matthew Cline , Director, Office of American Affairs, Office of International Affairs, U.S. Department of Energy

, Director, Office of American Affairs, Jorge Ciacciarelli , Executive Secretary, ARPEL

, Executive Secretary, Andrés Schuschny , Director of Studies, Projects and Information, OLADE

, Director of Studies, Projects and Information, Michael Ratliff , Managing Director, Global Energy Group, Overseas Private Investment Corporation

, Managing Director, Global Energy Group, Jorge Gallon , Senior Investment Officer and Regional O&G Lead for Latin America , IFC

, Senior Investment Officer and Regional O&G Lead for , Puneet Sharma , Vice President, Atlantic Project Development, MODEC International Inc.

