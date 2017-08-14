MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

http://file.marketwire.com/release/Learjet_75_Ext_Island.jpg

Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that it delivered its first Learjet 75 aircraft to a Brazilian customer. The aircraft joins Bombardier's business jet fleet of 685 Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft in Latin America.

"Learjet aircraft are iconic, rooted in deep pride and based on a history of ingenuity. We are proud a Brazilian customer selected the Learjet 75 for its class-leading performance, smooth ride and most private and quiet cabin," said Stephane Leroy, Vice President, Sales, Latin America, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "The Learjet 75 aircraft is the only business jet in its class to feature a pocket door for reduced noise levels."

Latin America is the third largest market for business aviation deliveries, with Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Venezuela making up over 80 per cent of the regional fleet. With over 510 Learjet aircraft in Latin America, Learjet customers can enjoy the quietest and most private cabin in the category.

Bombardier introduced a new level of passenger comfort in the Light jet category in 2016 with the introduction of a Learjet 75 aircraft featuring an innovative pocket door design. The pocket door divides the cabin from the entry area and reduces noise levels inside the cabin by up to eight decibels(i), while creating a distinct private living space for passengers.

Standing the test of time, the Learjet 75 aircraft continues to set the standard by bringing large jet features to the most trusted light jet platform. In June 2017, Bombardier Business Aircraft celebrated a historic milestone in business aviation - the delivery of the 3,000th Bombardier Learjet business jet manufactured. The aircraft was also the 100th Learjet 75 jet to be delivered.

Learjet 75 aircraft

Defining private jet travel as we know it, the Learjet 75 aircraft is a no compromise aircraft, meticulously engineered and performance driven. Designed with the pilot's comfort in mind, the Bombardier Vision flight deck features a synthetic vision system, enhanced ergonomics, and touch screen controls for productive missions. The Learjet 75 aircraft's powerful engines and new winglet design enable it to cruise at a speed of Mach 0.81(i) and climb to an impressive operating ceiling of 51,000 feet (15,545 m).(i)

The Learjet 75 aircraft's modern interior was designed for style and comfort and features a new cabin management system with individual touchscreen monitors and full audio and video control, LED lighting throughout the aircraft, and a generous baggage suite.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

(i)Under certain operating conditions.

Bombardier, Bombardier Vision, Challenger, Learjet, Learjet 75 and Global are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contacts:

Nicolas Poirier-Quesnel

Bombardier Business Aircraft

+1-514-895-3561

nicolas.poirier-quesnel@aero.bombardier.com



