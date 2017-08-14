Seven Events Diah Putri E: putri@seven-event.com W: www.indonesiaautoshow.com

BSD City, INDONESIA, Aug 14, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2017), Indonesia's premiere international automotive event, opened the doors to a 25th anniversary edition on Thursday, August 10. Endorsed by OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers) and organized by GAIKINDO (Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries), GIIAS 2017 runs from August 10 - 20 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in BSD City, near Jakarta.GIIAS 2017 is presenting the latest range of vehicles, products and technologies from the Indonesian, and international, automotive industries. With "Rise of the Future Mobility" as its theme, GIIAS 2017 embodies the spirit of GAIKINDO - that of building and growing the Indonesian automotive industry into the future.Jusuf Kalla: The Government is Prepared to Face Global ChallengesIndonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla, opening the 12th Gaikindo International Automotive Conference (GIAC) on August 11, said, "The Indonesian automotive industry is critical, as it has a direct and continuing impact on other industries; if the car industry in Indonesia continues to grow then there will be a few hundred thousand other industries that will also grow. In addition, it will create new employment opportunities for millions of people."Kalla stressed that if the government was ready to improve and work on infrastructure and technology, then that goal would be achieved more easily. "The hope is that we can increase car exports. Efforts are in setting up an auto terminal at Tanjung Priuk, and later there will be a larger terminal, which is currently being built near Karawang. Furthermore, infrastructure must be prepared in advance so that automotive exports can be rapidly increased."Indonesian Minister of Industry Airlangga Hartarto said, "Congratulations to the GIIAS exhibition, which has been going on now for 25 years. We hope this exhibition will have a positive impact in introducing new products and technology trends." The Minister also stressed hopes that GIIAS would provide the public with the latest information and technology developments happening within the Indonesian motor vehicle industry.GIIAS 2017 Presents Three World PremieresYohanes Nangoi, the General Chairman of GAIKINDO, hopes that GIIAS becomes an event that builds and enlarges Indonesia's automotive industry into the future. "We hope that the GIIAS auto show will help to develop Indonesia's automotive industry, as it is an industry having a significant role in the Indonesian economy, and continue the spirit and initiatives of GAIKINDO in building and developing the Indonesian automotive industry."GIIAS 2017 is supported by the 32 GAIKINDO-member brands, including 24 passenger vehicles brands - Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Daihatsu, Datsun, Dodge, Honda, Hyundai, Isuzu, Jeep, KIA, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Renault, Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota, Volvo, VW and Wuling; as well as 8 commercial vehicle brands - DFSK, FAW, Hino, Hyundai Bus and Truck, Isuzu, Mitsubishi FUSO, Tata Motors, and UD Truck. Support also comes from more than 300 automotive industry players in Indonesia."This year we have invited the exhibitors, including APMs, to present and exhibit new products and new technologies so that the public in Indonesia, and industry players worldwide, have a better understanding of the rapid progress in the automotive industry both in Indonesia and in other developing countries," said Nangoi. GIIAS 2017 includes more than 40 new vehicle launches, including world premieres, Asian premieres, Indonesian premieres and concept car launches.Three APMs chose Indonesia and GIIAS 2017 for the world premieres of new vehicles or concept vehicles. From the passenger vehicle segment, Mitsubishi launched its small MPV flagship Mitsubishi Xpander in a world premiere, while Daihatsu helped maximize its participation in GIIAS 2017 by exhibiting two concept vehicles for the first time in the world, namely the DN F-Sedan and DN Multisix.UD Trucks became the first commercial vehicle participant to present a world premiere, the Kuzer Truck, its latest product in the light duty segment. UD Truck explained that it chose to launch light truck products in Indonesia because the commercial vehicle market had such great potential, and the growing need was the reason for choosing GIIAS 2017 as the location for launching the Kuzer Truck.GAIKINDO Chairman Yohanes Nangoi, further said, "We hope that exhibitors who are also members of GAIKINDO continue to play an active role in developing the Indonesian automotive industry. One way they can do this is by presenting more and more world premieres in Indonesia. This effort will certainly help advance the Indonesian automotive industry, which has a strategic role, with a double impact in contributing to the national economy."About GAIKINDO Indonesia International AUTO SHOW (GIIAS)GAIKINDO hosted the very first Indonesian Autoshow in 1986. In 2006 the exhibition reached a new level, becoming an international-scale exhibition endorsed by OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles), and changing its name to Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), and in 2009 moved to a larger venue in Jakarta International Expo - Kemayoran.In 2015 a new chapter began, as the GAIKINDO Indonesia International AUTO SHOW (GIIAS), now the largest in Southeast Asia, is held at the spacious Indonesia Convention Exhibition - Bumi Serpong Damai (ICE - BSD), the new destination of the MICE industry in Indonesia. 