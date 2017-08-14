

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks has introduced a new drink made with almond milk. The new beverage is called the Horchata Frappuccino blend and it consists of almond milk added with cinnamon dolce syrup, coffee, and ice. The beverage giant is planning to include it as a permanent item in its menu.



Almond milk is helpful for those with lactose intolerance, who find it difficult to digest milk and milk products. Milk in any form can create all kinds of stomach discomfort.



One warning to excited lactose intolerant people, though: Horchata Frappuccino is made with almond milk, but is not entirely dairy free. According to Starbucks, the whipped cream, cinnamon dolce topping, caramel sauce and cinnamon dolce sprinkles all contain dairy.



Horchata Frappuccino has been popular in Central America and Mexico. Starbucks said its Horchata is 'a creamy, cool, cinnamon sweet Frappuccino blended to perfection.'



The 16 oz grande cup comes with total fat 13 gram of 20 percent and saturated fat 8 gram of 40 percent. Cholesterol 35 gram will be 12 percent, and sodium 250 grams 10 percent. There will be 68 gram carbohydrate of 23 percent and 1 gram dietary fiber of 4 percent. Sugar content is 66 grams.



