Investor Network Invites You to the Zoned Properties Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Monday, August 14, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: ZDPY) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of second quarter 2017, to be held Monday, August 14, 2017 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: August 14, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET

Toll Free: (866) 682-6100

International: (862) 255-5401

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/18064

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on August 28, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 18064

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (ZDPY):

Zoned Properties is a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to identify, develop, and lease sophisticated, safe, and sustainable properties in emerging industries, including the licensed medical marijuana industry. The Company acquires commercial properties that face unique zoning challenges and identifies solutions that can potentially have a major impact on the cash flow and property value. Zoned Properties targets commercial properties that can be acquired and re-zoned for specific purposes. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substances Act.

