Investor Network Invites You to the TSS, Inc. Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Webcast Live on Monday, August 14, 2017

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / TSS, Inc. (OTCQB: TSSI) will host a live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Monday, August 14, 2017 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

Date, Time: August 14, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/19865 or http://ir.totalsitesolutions.com/events.cfm

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event archive will be available at www.investorcalendar.com or http://ir.totalsitesolutions.com/events.cfm.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS provides a comprehensive suite of services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, refresh and take-back of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities they are housed in. TSS provides a single-source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities and the infrastructure systems that are critical to their function. TSS's services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation and facilities management. www.totalsitesolutions.com.

