Global Orthopedic Operating Tables Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2021: Analysis By Operation Type, End User & Geography

The global orthopedic operating tables market to grow at a CAGR of 5.08 % during the period 2017-2021.

Global Orthopedic Operating Tables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Focus toward the hybrid operating rooms. Hospitals and ASCs are focusing on upgrading their general operating rooms to hybrid operating rooms, which consists of multiple features, including specialized orthopedic operating tables. The advanced operating rooms integrate various types of surgical and imaging equipment and allow surgeons to perform surgeries, including orthopedic surgeries, with MI techniques. This helps to reduce the need for additional patient transfers to imaging rooms, and thus enhances patient safety and minimizes the time taken to perform surgeries.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Expanding sales in emerging markets. Emerging markets have lucrative growth opportunities due to the factors such as the increasing number of geriatric population, growth in medical tourism, technological innovations, and low material costs in the emerging economies. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and other musculoskeletal disorders is estimated to increase the sales of orthopedic devices including orthopedic operating tables in the emerging markets.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Paucity of skilled surgeons. Changes in the patterns of healthcare delivery and the rapid evolution in orthopedic surgical procedures have made it increasingly difficult for conducting the surgery by using complicated devices by a surgeon. The rapid technological advances in the specialized operating tables take much time for training the surgeons. The surgeons should develop surgical skills in a controlled environment while learning the operating theater usage.



Key Vendors

Allen Medical Systems

AMTAI Medical Equipment

INFIMED

medifa

Trumpf Medical

4