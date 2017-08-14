The "Dental Services Market Global Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare services market, and compares it with other markets.

Dentists are health practitioners who operate private or group practices in their own premises or in other facilities such as hospitals or health maintenance organization (HMO) medical centers. This market comprises establishments of licensed health practitioners having the degree of D.M.D. Doctor of Dental Medicine, D.D.S. Doctor of Dental Surgery, or D.D.Sc. Doctor of Dental Science.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for dental services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The dental services market global report answers all these questions and many more.

Scope:

Markets Covered: Orthodontic Services, Dental Cosmetic Surgical Services, Periodontal Services, Endodontic Services, Dental Implantation Services

Markets Compared: Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers, Home Health and Residential Nursing Care Services, Medical and Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Physicians and Other Healthcare Practitioners, Dental Services, Residential Substance Abuse and Mental Health Facilities, Veterinary Services

Companies Mentioned: National Health Service, Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), Aspen Dental and others

Regions: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP, Dental Services Indicators Comparison, Number of Dentists

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes





