Charleys Philly Steaks Unveils Kickin' Honey Chicken Philly

New Sweet and Savory Philly Debuts on Menu for a Limited Time

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / Charleys Philly Steaks, home to the world's number one Philly Cheesesteak, introduced a Kickin' Honey Chicken Philly for late summer and early fall. The regular-sized Philly sandwich is offered as a value-priced promotion with a soft drink or original lemonade for a limited time through October 15.

The new Kickin' Honey Chicken Philly features a sweet and savory honey sauce with a spicy kick that's grilled fresh to order with all-white meat chicken and onions, and topped with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

"Our customers will rejoice when they taste the Kickin' Honey Chicken Philly because it packs a flavor punch," said Allison Short, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Charleys Philly Steaks. "The sweet, savory and spicy flavors in the sauce take this Chicken Philly to a new level, and it comes at a great value when paired with our famous Original Lemonade or a soft drink."

Customers can enjoy the Kickin' Honey Chicken Philly and drink starting at $7.99 through mid-October.

The new Kickin' Honey Chicken Philly and drink combo will be available in all of Charleys domestic stores and Army and Air Force (AAFES) locations worldwide.

About Charleys

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, more than 575 locations in 45 states and 19 countries in North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak In The World® made with fresh, quality ingredients grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, the restaurant franchise is quickly expanding to serve the world's favorite Cheesesteaks across the globe. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

Media Contact:

Allison Short

(614) 652-6807

ashort@charleys.com

SOURCE: Charleys Philly Steaks