

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A former employee of online lending startup Social Finance Inc., better known as SoFi, has filed a lawsuit alleging he was fired for reporting loan application errors and sexual harassment of female employees by some managers.



The former employee, Brandon Charles, filed the lawsuit in California state court in San Francisco. According to media reports, the plaintiff's manager said that a broader class-action lawsuit will be filed next week on behalf of mistreated SoFi employees.



Charles worked at a SoFi loan processing office in Healdsburg, California, for only a few months this year. During that time, the lawsuit claims his manager harassed female employees by making sexual or inappropriate comments.



According to the lawsuit, Charles emailed three supervisors about the harassment he witnessed in May. However, Charles was fired a few weeks later after reporting the behavior, and was told that reporting it to his supervisors was outside his 'appropriate duties.'



In addition to claims about sexual harassment, Charles said he saw managers improperly recording loans in order to boost their own pay.



SoFi is known for refinancing student loans and offering mortgages to young borrowers called within the company as Henrys - High Earners Not Rich Yet.



SoFi was founded in 2011 by Mike Cagney, Dan Macklin, James Finnigan and Ian Brady, four students who met at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.



Of late, several technology companies have been embroiled in controversies of sexual harassment and gender discrimination.



In June, ride-hailing company Uber fired more than 20 employees following its internal investigation over sexual harassment, discrimination, and unprofessional behaviour.



