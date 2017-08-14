The "Ireland - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides statistics and analysis on the key sectors of the Irish telecom market, presenting an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and services, and telecom infrastructure.

The report also profiles the fixed and wireless broadband markets as well as the mobile market, together with analyses of developments in related technologies such as FttP, powerline broadband, wireless and mobile broadband, Wi-Fi, internet via satellite, LTE and 5G.

The report includes forecasts for broadband and mobile uptake to 2022.

Key Developments:

Government to tender for vendors for the National Broadband Plan by mid-2017;

Eir challenges some elements of its USO;

Ireland-France Cable-1 (IFC-1) system secures additional finance;

Eir requests to close copper infrastructure in some areas upgraded with fibre;

Eir reports slight increase in revenue into fiscal 2017;

Regulator revises strategy to manage radio spectrum to 2018;

3 Ireland invests 300 million to provide 225Mb/s 4G Plus' service nationally;

Vodafone Ireland completes national LTE network upgrade project;

Vodafone launches NB-IoT services;

SMS traffic shows continuing decline;

VDSL connections grew 40% in 2016;

Vodafone Ireland and SIRO launch the Gigabit Hub Initiative';

Government completes Broadband Intervention Map;

Eir launches VDSL vectoring services;

Eir's eFiber service accounting for 57% of its broadband connections by end-2016;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to Q4 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2016, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

6. Broadband market

7. Digital media

8. Digital economy

9. Mobile communications

Companies Mentioned

BT Ireland

Casey CableVision

Digiweb

Eir

eMobile

Magnet Networks

Meteor

O2

Smart Telecom

Tele2

Tesco Mobile

Virgin Media Ireland (formerly UPC Ireland)

Vodafone Ireland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jpz6hb/ireland

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170814005648/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Mobile Networks