Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Fjord1 ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from August 15, 2017.



The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.



Short name: FJORDo ----------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------- Currency: NOK ----------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ----------------------------------------- Settlement: VPS, Norway ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010792625 ----------------------------------------- Order book ID: 142385 ----------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: First North NOK/195 ----------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Equities, NOK / 208 ----------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emilie Thordewall or Eva Norling at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.