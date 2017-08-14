-Discover Wins Gold Stevie® from the 2017 International Business AwardsSM

InMoment, the leader in customer experience intelligence, announced that its new Discover™ technology is the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award by the 2017 International Business AwardsSM. This prestigious award for Discover comes just days after the product was announced a finalist in the SaaS awards in addition to being named New Product of the Year by the American Business Awards earlier this year.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small are eligible to submit nominations. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories.

"As an analyst, I understand the deep intelligence that can be found inside [all types of] customer data. The challenge has always been knowing where and when to look," said Jocelyn Wieser, senior retail business intelligence analyst at Cabela's, the world's foremost outfitter of outdoor gear. "InMoment's Explore gives both analysts and business users the ability to listen in to what customers are saying about literally any topic from satisfaction drivers, to marketing campaigns, to the competition without asking a single additional question. This real-time intelligence drives significantly more timely and impactful action for stakeholders across the company. The intelligence we're able to surface is transforming our insights from a historical snapshot into a real-time guidance system for every area of our business. It's literally impossible to quantify the value of what Discover can do."

A panel of global executives evaluated the entries, and recognized the unique elements and value of Discover:

"The ability to harness unstructured data is key to providing tacit learnings and intelligence in today's businesses."

"Excellent product to capture structured and unstructured human data from diverse sources…"

"Investigative and predictive analysis on unstructured data is a new frontier for improving the customer experience."

"A great tool in the age of the customer."

"The break-through with Discover is its ability to augment human intelligence through an always-on, automated process of looking deeply across vast collections of multiple data sets and types," said InMoment CPO JD Nyland. "This unique blend of capabilities revolutionizes the understanding and harnessing of the customer experience to accurately steer the entire enterprise. This recognition by the international business community is something we're proud of and excited to see."

Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on October 21. Discover will be officially awarded the top prize in the Best New Product or Service of the Year Software Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution category.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries. A record total of more than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About InMoment

InMoment™ is the leading cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence platform, arming brands with compelling customer insights to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. InMoment's industry-leading analytics power a full suite of Voice of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE), Employee Engagement, and Social Reviews Advocacy solutions. InMoment also provides strategic guidance, support, and related services to more than 350 brands across 95 countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170814005654/en/

Contacts:

InMoment

Lisa Davis

VP Communications

+1 801-230-9399

ldavis@inmoment.com