Global 3D Concrete Printing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12% by 2021: Latest Trend Gaining Momentum is Increased Cost-Effectiveness

The global 3D concrete printing market to grow at a CAGR of 12.17% during the period 2017-2021.



Global 3D Concrete Printing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advances in the market. WinSun, one of the major players in the global 3D concrete printing market, has come up with an exclusive concrete mix know as ink. The ink mix used by WinSun is composed of construction waste, cement, and a binder that usually takes 24 hours to dry along with glass or polymer fiber for the structural reinforcement. Though the fiber gives tensile strength within each deposited layer, it provides very little tensile strength between the layers where very minimal or no continuity of fiber is present, as depositing is done through an extrusion-based method. In 2016, WinSun unveiled a large-scale 3D concrete structure consisting of horizontal elements for the Museum of the Future project in Dubai.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased cost-effectiveness. The cost of printing construction elements using 3D concrete printing is much lower than the traditional construction method, considering the short span of time taken. In addition to lower construction cost, the transportation and storage costs are low too. Contour crafting is mainly used in 3D concrete printing. This technology uses recycled construction materials, such as sand, concrete, and glass fiber.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lack of awareness. 3D concrete printing construction industry is still at the nascent stage, whether on or off site. The 3D concrete printing technology and techniques are at the early stages of development. 3D concrete printing is being used in some construction activities in China. Recently, Ying Chuang Construction Technology (Shanghai) built around 10 homes using 3D concrete printing in China.



Key Vendors

LafargeHolcim

Sika

Skanska

Ying Chuang Construction Technology ( Shanghai ).

Other Prominent Vendors

DUS

Kier Group

Foster + Partners

Tree

Balfour Beatty

Carillion

