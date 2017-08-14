OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Editors Note: There are three images and a video associated with this press release.

CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite 2017, the industry's most powerful graphics solution built specifically for Windows, now offers advanced support for Microsoft Surface Dial to give designers a more natural, hands-on approach to vector design and graphics creation. With CorelDRAW 2017, designers and artists can now take advantage of market-leading support for the Surface Dial by downloading a free add-in from directly within the application. New on-screen and off-screen Surface Dial functionality includes enhanced and fully customizable tool controls, time-saving navigation options, and instant access to LiveSketch™ - a revolutionary vector drawing experience that enables free-form sketching, built on the power of a neural network.

"Corel is always looking for new ways to give graphic professionals a powerful and intuitive environment where they can create their best work. With the Microsoft Surface Dial, it was hard to contain our excitement when we saw the incredible opportunity it gave us to re-think the designer's workflow," said Gerard Metrailler, Vice President of Global Products at Corel. "Today, CorelDRAW 2017 and the Surface Dial have come together to dramatically extend your creative power. Discover a fluid design experience where you can intuitively access the tools you need both on and off screen, enabling you to take advantage of your non-dominant hand while you create. Graphic design on a computer has never been this hands-on, natural, and enjoyable."

"We design Surface to help people bring their ideas to life," said Jamie Cannon, Director of Surface Product Marketing at Microsoft. "That magic happens when hardware and software come together to fuel new experiences. The latest release of CorelDRAW is a great example, unlocking creativity for modern graphic designers with new Surface Dial integration."

For more information regarding CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017 and support for the Surface Dial, please visit www.coreldraw.com/graphicsforsurface and the Microsoft website at www.microsoft.com/en-us/surface/accessories/surface-dial.

Availability and Pricing

This free add-in to CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017 is available at www.coreldraw.com/graphicsforsurface in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Turkish, and Japanese. A free 15-day trial is also available. New customers can purchase CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2017 for $499 USD. Registered users of any previous version of may upgrade for $199 USD (excludes NFR, OEM and Academic versions). Subscription is available for $29.95 USD per month or $198 USD per year. Commercial and educational volume licenses are also available.

About Corel

Corel is one of the world's top software companies, boasting some of the industry's best-known graphics, productivity, and digital media products. We've built a reputation for giving customers more choice, and delivering solutions that are easy to learn and use. Our mission is simple: help people achieve new levels of creativity and productivity.

Corel's product lines include CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite, Painter®, PaintShop® Pro, VideoStudio®, MindManager®, Pinnacle Studio™, ReviverSoft®, Roxio Creator®, Roxio® Toast™, and WinZip®. For more information on Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

© 2017 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, LiveSketch, MindManager, Painter, PaintShop, Pinnacle Studio, ReviverSoft, Roxio, Roxio Creator, Toast, VideoStudio, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent.

