

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Netflix lured popular television producer and screen writer Shonda Lynn Rhimes of ABC studios. She signed a new multi-year agreement with Netflix.



Her company Shondaland will function as an in-house studio. Any financial details are yet to be disclosed.



Rhimes has been acclaimed for her famous shows such as 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'How to Get Away with Murder,' and 'Scandal.' She is also a well known writer.



Grey Anatomy has been rated as the best watched drama on ABC. It has been the longest running television medical soap.



Netflix has been trying to create its own productions and reduce its dependence on other production houses. Walt Disney Co. ,which owns ABC, has stopped selling movies to Netflix.



Though Rhimes is moving to Netflix, the popular shows 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Scandal' as well as 'How to Get Away with Murder' will continue on ABC. Grey's Anatomy season 14 will be aired on September 28.



