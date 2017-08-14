Herald Finance: 3 Stocks to Watch as Market Rallies August 14, 2017

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / Morning markets surged on August 14. News of continued growth in Japan helped boost US markets. In addition to this, President Donald Trump is expected to sign another executive order. This will be to request a trade investigation of China. It would appear that fears of the U.S.-North Korea standoff have subsided and with it has come a bullish move in the market. Joey New York (JOEY), Amarin Corp. Plc. (AMRN), and BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) are 3 stocks to watch during this latest market rally.

Joey New York, Inc. (JOEY) announced the expansion of its team on August 8. "We want to set the bar high. It's important to ensure safety at all times and be compliant at every LABB Suite," says Joey Chancis, CEO. "We are revenue driven and utilize our low overhead, high margin business model to drive same store sales growth. To maximize growth while ensuring safety and compliance, we have brought on some very talented individuals on both the business side and the medical side."

With additional locations are being secured in South Florida and California, JOEY New York has seen attention build over the last two weeks. Share price has seen a range of $0.31 to highs of $0.87. Click here for the Full Report on JOEY.

BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) is a blockchain technology focused company. With bitcoin prices reaching record highs, the crypto currency and related companies have gained much more attention during recent weeks. On July 19, the company announced the appointment of Jonathon R. Read to the Company's Board of Directors. "Jonathon brings a wealth of public company expertise to our board," commented Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. "As we move forward on our plans to build a vertically-integrated operation in the burgeoning blockchain space, Jonathon's experience should add tremendous value."

Amarin Corp. Plc (AMRN) shares are up again on Monday. The company announced today that the independent data monitoring committee (DMC) has completed its review of the scheduled pre-specified interim efficacy and safety analysis for the REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study. In addition to this, there has been a recommendation that the trial continue as planned without modification. "We are pleased that we are nearing completion of the REDUCE-IT study and thank the independent DMC members for their diligence in overseeing this important study," said Steven Ketchum, Ph.D., president of R&D and chief scientific officer of Amarin.

Since hitting lows of $3.04 on August 11, the company's share price has seen a rebound of as much as 14.8% after hitting early morning highs of $3.49.

