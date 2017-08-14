Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are ARRIS International, Cisco Systems & Huawei Technologies

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cable modem termination system (CMTS) market to grow at a CAGR of 8.08% during the period 2017-2021

Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is video delivery over IP to broadband-enabled consumer devices. The demand for better TV viewing experience is high. Changing patterns of content consumption are driving demand for video-on-demand (VoD), especially from new, younger digital consumers. In addition, with IP-enabled desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, consumers can watch video anytime, anywhere.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of customers opting for cable network-based unified services. Modern networks come in the form of multiple access networks, which can connect customers to a core network based on IP technology. These access networks include fiber-optics or coaxial cable networks connected to fixed locations or customers connected through Wi-Fi as well as to 3G/4G networks connected to mobile users. This can make it impossible to identify whether the next-generation network is a fixed or mobile network and whether the broadband wireless access would be used for both fixed and mobile services.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is surge in public Wi-Fi hotspots. The rapid growth of wireless carriers is hitting the limit on spectrum availability, leading cellular data providers to implement limits on monthly data consumption. However, a surge in Wi-Fi hotspots can have a more noticeable impact, as internet traffic gets offloaded back onto Wi-Fi networks. The number of public Wi-Fi hotspots is projected to grow by almost seven times from 60 million in 2016 to nearly 440 million. The rapid growth of available hotspots will coincide with a substantial increase in the number of users and IoT devices connected to those networks.



Key Vendors

ARRIS International

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Other Prominent Vendors

Casa Systems

Chongqing Jinghong

Coaxial Networks

Gainspeed

Sumavision Technologies

Vecima Networks

WISI Communications

