The "Blockchain Summit Amsterdam" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

As revolutionary as it sounds, Blockchain truly is a mechanism to bring everyone to the highest degree of accountability. No more missed transactions, human or machine errors, or even an exchange that was not done with the consent of the parties involved. Above anything else, the most critical area where Blockchain helps is to guarantee the validity of a transaction by recording it not only on a main register but a connected distributed system of registers, all of which are connected through a secure validation mechanism. The Blockchain technology is set to disrupt the financial world.

Blockchain has many applications in supply chains, healthcare, global monetary systems, financial technologies, democratic elections, auction of public assets, energy trading, electronic record authentication, delivery of Government services, IoT and much, much more.

Blockchain technology in the information age represents the critical intersection between the financial rails, social networking, and powerful decentralised networks. It is critical for stakeholders to formulate careful legal and business strategies around novel business models as the technology and infrastructure, as well as the corresponding market appetite and regulatory structures, evolve rapidly in disparate global markets.

Attending this Conference will Enable you to:

Learn about blockchain and how to use distributed ledger technology.

Implement integration of smart contracts into your products and systems.

Make transactions and transfers safer and faster.

Find solutions to specific government challenges.

Meet with Key government officials.

Who will Benefit:

Banking Financial services

Government sectors

Real Estate

Construction Industry

Telecom

IT services

Venture Capital

Insurance

Exchanges, Clearhouse Remittances

Payment Processing, Mining

Cyber Security

Bitcoin Wallets, Exchanges

Legal Advisory

Consulting Advisory

Who Should Attend:

Head of Digital Strategy

Head of Innovation

CEOs, CTOs, COOs, CIOs VP's

Managing Directors

Business Development Business Analysts

Remittance

Product Development

Blockchain specialists from Banks

Financial Institutions

Global Heads

CA's, Authors Editors

Technology Strategy Leaders

Solution and Enterprise Architect

Anyone interested in learning how to use Blockchain technology to transform businesses

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g584n9/blockchain_summit

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170814005685/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Related Topics: Bitcoin