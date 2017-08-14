Mindtree Recognized as Leader in Application Development and Maintenance Services by ISG

BANGALORE and WARREN, New Jersey, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been recognized as a leading service provider in Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) services by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

According to the new ISG Provider Lens' ADM Quadrant Report, Mindtree was named a 'Leader' in application testing services, and a 'Rising Star' for application development services. ISG evaluated Mindtree and 33 other providers serving the U.S. market against a number of key criteria, including strategy and vision, innovation, brand awareness and geographic presence, sales and partner landscape, breadth and depth of service portfolio and technology advancements.

Discussing Mindtree's roadmap for testing services, the report states, "Mindtree is focusing on next-gen testing contracts that emphasize creating a seamless testing environment and on customer centricity across a connected network of mobile and smart devices, business applications and other media."

The report highlights Mindtree's agile-based approach to testing, its co-innovation with clients and flexibility in its testing assignments. The Quadrant Report for Application Testing can be found here.

Positioning Mindtree as a 'Rising Star' in the Product Challenger Quadrant for Application Development, the report says, "Mindtree's strength lies in its next-gen application capabilities, selective industry focus, onshore innovation and a partnership-based approach to client engagements."

The report underscores Mindtree's Digital, agile and cloud migration capabilities. It goes on to say that Mindtree takes a holistic approach to cloud transformation - from advisory to build, and from migration to management. The Quadrant Report for Application Development can be found here.

"Expectations in this space are evolving rapidly due to changes in technology and customer needs," said Manas Chakraborty, Global Head, Test Engineering and Integrated Services, Mindtree Ltd. "Mindtree identified this trend early and invested in new capabilities to prepare for it. This acknowledgement validates that the strides we made are in the right direction."

"Mindtree has demonstrated both its competitive strengths, including geographic coverage, experience and execution capability, as well as the value of its portfolio in terms of technology competency, partnerships, breadth of services, and innovation in the ADM services space," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader, ISG Research. "These and other factors make Mindtree a compelling choice as an application testing and development partner."

The ISG Provider Lens' Quadrant report series provides valuable insights on service provider capabilities based on ISG's unique methodology, which blends empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world working experiences and observations of ISG's global advisory team.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit http://www.isg-one.com.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. 'Born Digital', Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the Digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there. Visit http://www.mindtree.com to learn more.

