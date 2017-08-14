The Dutch software company Exact Group B.V. (Exact) announces that an agreement has been reached to sell Exact's Specialized Solutions division, which includes Macola, JobBOSS and MAX. The division will be acquired by Funds advised by Apax Partners and combined with ECi Software Solutions Inc. of Fort Worth, TX, under the leadership of ECi management. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. The deal is expected to close within two months.

The transaction will allow Exact to increase focus and accelerate growth with its global solution portfolio. Exact will continue to serve the American Exact Globe, Exact Synergy and Exact Online customers with a dedicated U.S. team.

ECi is a provider of industry-specific business software and services for small to medium sized organizations. Macola, JobBOSS and MAX, are three leading manufacturing software providers for mainly the North American market, that each target a specific sector of the manufacturing and distribution market. The combination will be able to deliver even better technology and service in the manufacturing vertical. Together, ECi, Macola, JobBOSS and MAX will be one of the largest software providers for manufacturers, with over 7,000 customers worldwide.

Erik van der Meijden, Exact's CEO, comments: "Like Exact, ECi makes significant investments in R&D, product management and service to contribute to the success of their customers, employees and the business as a whole. I'm confident that Macola, JobBOSS and MAX can even further advance their businesses in combination with ECi. Exact will increase focus on strengthening growth with its core global solution portfolio, consisting of Exact Online, Exact Globe and Exact Synergy. The portfolio is being extended through recent acquisitions in the Netherlands and France while at the same time we are investing in new services that help SMEs to be successful using the advanced capabilities of a digitized world."

About Exact

Exact, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Delft, the Netherlands, develops cloud business software. Over 350,000 companies in more than 100 countries rely on Exact to support their businesses. The company reported revenue of 222 million during 2016 and employs over 1,700 people in offices in 14 countries. Most of its customers are active in the accountancy, manufacturing, professional services and wholesale distribution industries.

For more information, see https://www.exact.com/global/.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170814005242/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Version 2.0 Communications for Exact

Emily Lospennato, 617-426-2222

elospennato@v2comms.com

or

Exact

Joost Niepoth, +31 15 711 50 00

joost.niepoth@exact.com