According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global calcium stearate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Calcium Stearate Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global calcium stearate market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The increased adoption of calcium stearate over lead stearate because of its non-toxic property is one of the major reasons for its growth. Calcium stearate has a wide range of applications in various industries. The growth of plastics and rubber industry especially in emerging economies such as China and India drives the market growth of calcium stearate. The efficiency of calcium stearate to act as a stabilizer, emulsifier, plasticizer, surfactant, lubricating agent, release agent, and as an anti-caking agent in various industries is the key feature of the product and one of the reasons for its increasing acceptance and popularity.

Technavio's chemicals and materialsresearch analysts categorize the global calcium stearate market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Plastic and rubber

Construction

Personal care and pharmaceutical

Paper

Food and others

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments of the global calcium stearate market are discussed below:

Plastic and rubber

In the plastic industry, calcium stearate is used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and polypropylene (PP). Calcium stearate, in the manufacturing process of plastic, acts as a lubricating agent, acid scavenger, heat stabilizer, and releasing agent.

According to Ajay Adhikari, a lead metals and minerals research analyst from Technavio, "The automotive industry is one of the extensive users of plastics. The global automotive industry will grow at a rapid pace due to the shift toward lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles. In addition, plastics are widely used in electrical and electronic components. Further, a huge share of plastics is used in the packaging industry that is growing rapidly."

Construction

The global calcium stearate market capitalizing on the growth of the global construction industry has immense scope for growth. The growing population and the increased expenditure by consumers are the primary drivers of the construction industry.

"The fast-paced urbanization and industrialization, and the growing construction industry, especially in the APAC region, are expected to enhance the demand for calcium stearate in the coming years. Stimulated by globalization and urbanization, the renewal of infrastructures and the needs for developing smart facilities and buildings in emerging markets are expected to double within a decade accounting for 55% of global construction output; this will fuel the global calcium stearate market," adds Ajay.

Personal care and pharmaceuticals

The pharmaceutical and personal care industry is expanding and is expected to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period due to increased use of cosmetics and personal care products. The rise in worldwide population is driving the demand for calcium stearate in the pharmaceutical industry. The business expansion of pharmaceutical companies worldwide signifies the growth of this industry

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

FACI

Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog

SEOUL FINE CHEMICAL

Sigma-Aldrich

