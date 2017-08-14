During the second quarter of 2017 Pro Kapital continued construction works of the new T1 Mall of Tallinn shopping and entertainment centre in Tallinn, which is the Company's largest single-object development project. Active negotiations with several local and international retail operators were carried on. The Company continued development activities also in Kliversala residential quarter in Riga and residential development projects - Šaltiniu Namai in Vilnius and Kristiine City in Tallinn, in Tondi.



In Vilnius by the issuing of the present report 42 apartments out of 44 in building K4-1 have been handed over to the clients. In January 2017, the construction works for the second stage residential buildings started and 56 preliminary agreements have been signed.



In Tallinn, Kristiine City (Tondi quarter), the Company has completed three apartment buildings where 87 apartments out of 93 have been handed over to the clients. Presale continued for the fourth building with 24 presale agreements signed and started also in the fifth building with 12 presale agreements already signed. Presale for Marsi 6 historical building that will be renovated into a special design loft apartments have been continued successfully having 38 presale agreements out of 45 flats signed.



In Riga, the construction works for the first residential building in Kliversala project were continued and 9 presale agreements have been signed out of 47 flats in total. The projecting works were continued also for Tallinas Residential Complex and were initiated for the first stage of office complex in Zvaigznes Quarter.



After the reporting period Pro Kapital concluded the sale transaction of its hotel activities both in Tallinn and in Riga. The goal of the transaction was to exit Tallinn and Riga hotel market which has not been a core business for the Company and to help to speed up the development of its real estate projects in the market which has positive trends.



Total revenue of the Company for six months in 2017 was 7 566 thousand euros, a decrease of 8% compared to the reference period (2016 6 months: 8 203 thousand euros). Total revenue of the second quarter was 3 952 thousand euros comparing to 5 426 thousand euros in 2016.



Net operating result during six months increased by 744 thousand euros (59%) compared to the reference period, totalling to loss of 524 thousand euros (2016 6 months: loss of 1 268 thousand euros). Net operating result for the second quarter was loss of 27 thousand euros (2016 Q2: loss of 319 thousand euros).



Net result for six months of 2017 has increased by 839 thousand euros (27%) compared to the reference period, totalling to loss of 2 310 thousand euros (2016 6 months: loss of 3 149 thousand euros). Net result for the second quarter was loss of 881 thousand euros (2016 Q2: loss of 1 668 thousand euros).



Key financial figures 2017 6M 2016 6M 2017 Q2 2016 Q2 Revenue, th EUR 7 566 8 203 3 952 5 426 Gross profit, th EUR 2 347 1 409 1 412 1 146 Gross profit, % 31% 17% 36% 21% Operating result, th EUR -524 -1 268 -27 -319 Operating result, % -7% -15% -1% -6% Net result, th EUR -2 310 -3 149 -881 -1 668 Net result, % -31% -38% -22% -31% Earnings per share, EUR -0,04 -0,06 -0,02 -0,03 30.06.2017 30.06.2016 31.12.2016 Total Assets, th EUR 151 944 142 008 142 314 Total Liabilities, th EUR 74 529 60 459 62 110 Total Equity, th EUR 77 415 81 549 80 204 Debt/ Equity 0,96 0,74 0,77 Return on Assets, % -1,6% -2,3% -3,0% Return on Equity, % -2,9% -3,8% -4,8% Net asset value per share, EUR 1,43 1,50 1,48



Consolidated interim statements of financial position in thousands of euros 30.06.2017 31.12.2016 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 3 181 5 382 Current receivables 4 737 4 475 Inventories 29 524 14 144 Total Current Assets 37 442 24 001 Non-Current Assets Non-current receivables 40 42 Property, plant and equipment 18 130 18 336 Investment property 96 038 99 660 Intangible assets 294 275 Total Non-Current Assets 114 502 118 313 TOTAL ASSETS 151 944 142 314 in thousands of euros 30.06.2017 31.12.2016 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Current debt 7 319 8 261 Customer advances 5 290 2 226 Current payables 5 316 8 502 Taxes payable 318 547 Short-term provisions 145 5 Total Current Liabilities 18 388 19 541 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt 50 580 38 040 Other long-term liabilities 2 182 804 Deferred income tax liability 3 330 3 360 Long-term provisions 49 365 Total Non-Current Liabilities 56 141 42 569 TOTAL LIABILITIES 74 529 62 110 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital in nominal value 10 854 10 854 Paid in capital 1 816 1 816 Statutory reserve 1 082 1 082 Revaluation reserve 9 462 9 462 Retained earnings 55 017 59 104 Profit (loss) for the period -2 265 -3 913 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the 75 966 78 405 parent Non-controlling interest 1 449 1 799 TOTAL EQUITY 77 415 80 204 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 151 944 142 314



Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income in thousands of euros 2017 6M 2016 6M 2017 Q2 2016 Q2 Operating income Revenue 7 566 8 203 3 952 5 426 Cost of goods sold -5 219 -6 794 -2 540 -4 280 Gross profit 2 347 1 409 1 412 1 146 Marketing expenses -503 -202 -289 -85 Administrative expenses -2 642 -2 569 -1 365 -1 388 Other income 302 152 238 47 Other expenses -28 -58 -23 -39 Operating profit/ loss -524 -1 268 -27 -319 Financial income 2 16 1 14 Financial expense -1 747 -1 883 -858 -1 355 Loss before income tax -2 269 -3 135 -884 -1 660 Income tax -41 -14 3 -8 Net loss for the period -2 310 -3 149 -881 -1 668 Equity holders of the parent -2 265 -3 116 -854 -1 651 Non-controlling interest -45 -33 -27 -17 Earnings per share (EUR) -0,04 -0,06 -0,02 -0,03 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) -0,04 -0,06 -0,02 -0,03



Consolidated interim statements of cash flows in thousands of euros 2017 6M 2016 6M 2017 Q2 2016 Q2 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the year -3 149 -881 -1 668 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation of non-current 351 357 176 183 assets Finance income and costs 1 744 1 867 857 1 341 Other non-monetary changes (net amounts) 12 898 50 314 21 Changes in working capital: Trade receivables and prepayments -260 349 -167 -428 Inventories -15 380 1 194 -2 438 1 761 Liabilities and prepayments 997 -1 071 2 749 -1 452 Provisions -175 -34 -187 42 Net cash from operating activities -2 135 -437 423 -200 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment -141 -100 -43 -87 Payments for intangible assets -24 -1 0 0 Payments for investment property -9 057 -4 423 -4 972 -2 653 Proceeds from sales of non-current assets 0 -2 813 0 -2 813 Interests received 3 16 2 14 Net cash from investing activities -9 219 -7 321 -5 013 -5 539 Cash flows from financing activities Net changes in non-controlling interests -480 826 0 0 Proceeds from bonds 1 164 15 450 1 164 14 549 Redemption of convertible bonds -539 -12 -17 0 Proceeds from borrowings 11 034 1 554 4 584 765 Repayment of borrowings -324 -1 950 -156 -1 429 Interests paid -1 702 -1 860 -1 135 -1 291 Net cash from financing activities 9 153 14 008 4 440 12 594 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -2 201 6 250 -150 6 855 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 5 382 6 392 3 331 5 787 of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 3 181 12 642 3 181 12 642 period



Allan Remmelkoor Member of the Management Board Tel.: +372 6144 920 Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641179