If built, the solar facility would be the country's first large-scale PV power plant and would contribute to 13% of Lesotho's maximum system demand.

The Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), which is managed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) has agreed to provide NEO I SPV Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of OnePower Lesotho Pty Ltd., with a $695,500 grant to finance the preparation of a bankable business case for the development of Lesotho's first large-scale PV power plant. AfDB's Africa Climate Technology Centre (ACTC) will cover additional costs for legal services and project implementation support.

SEFA said that the grid-connected PV plant will be installed ...

