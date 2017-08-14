Excelsior Park Apartments Has Partnered with Epproach Communications to Provide Residents with State-of-the-Art Managed Smart Home Capabilities for the Multifamily Space

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / Seeking to provide residents with a state-of-the-art living experience that exceeds expectations, Excelsior Park, a community owned and operated by Burns Management and located in Saratoga Springs, NY, has partnered with Epproach Communications, a leading provider of high-tech amenities in the apartment industry, to install a site-wide multifamily smart home solution.

Most smart home solutions are not engineered or designed for multifamily use. These solutions are focused primarily on the user experience, but fail to consider management needs, rapid user turnover, and the temporary nature of many residents in the MDU space. "It was very difficult trying to piece together all of the parts that would make up a realistic, cost-effective and robust solution for our residents," Peter Rosecrans, President and Owner of Burns Management, said.

Burns Management enlisted the help of Epproach Communications to develop a luxury smart home amenity for Excelsior Park that met the criteria for multifamily use: 24/7/365 in-house support service, seamless integration for ease of onboarding, and fleet management controls that give property management community-wide access. This first-to-market solution included Gigabit Internet services delivered over fiber optics, along with a custom branded smartphone App specific to the property. Using the App, property management could also provide enhanced communications and additional integrated services for residents.

Epproach Communications collaborated with Wink, the largest DIY smart home platform with over 2.1 million devices connected and more than 35 brand partners, to provide a smart home solution that feels at home in the multifamily space. It is structured as an affordable network/software as a service model that allows the Burns Management team to easily fit it into their budget. The solution even has the potential to offer premium upgrades to residents, contributing to the owner's ROI.

"To stand out in the competitive multifamily industry, it all comes down to the customer's experience," Rosecrans said. "By introducing a simple, easy-to-use smart apartment interface with unique home automaton controls, we were able to provide our residents with an amenity that our competitors could not."

Marty Hollingsworth, CEO of Epproach Communications, said he is excited to provide Excelsior Park with the first-to-market Managed Smart Home solution for the multifamily space. "Epproach has excelled at providing personal communication services to apartment residents for years," Hollingsworth said. "With the introduction of our IoT service, we are now able to extend those superior communication tools to the devices residents use every day."

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dhollingsworth@epproach.net

SOURCE: Epproach Communications