Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Net Asset Value 14-Aug-2017 / 15:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 August 2017 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 31 July 2017 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the c lose of business on 31 July 2017, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.37p. Further to an announcement released on 25th July 2017, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 100.75p. Loans advanced 375.6m Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value through (8.0m) profit or loss Cash and cash equivalents 17.4m Borrowing facilities - Other net assets/(liabilities) (7.2m) Net assets 377.8m Capital amounts drawn as at 31 July 2017 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 July 2017 is shown below. Local Currency Sterling* Amounts drawn GBPm GBP231.3m GBP231.3m Amounts drawn EURm EUR161.9m GBP145.0m GBP376.3m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP5.0m GBP5.0m Committed but undrawn Loans EURm - - GBP5.0m * Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is deferred income. Enquiries: Ipes (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Jon Jehan T: +44 1481 735814 E: Jon.Jehan@ipes.com Language: English ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 4527 End of Announcement EQS News Service 601345 14-Aug-2017

August 14, 2017 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT)