North America Road Maintenance Equipment Markets 2017: Pothole Patchers, Wideners, Microsurfacing/Slurry Seal, Crack Cleaning & Sealing Equipment & Asphalt Recyclers, Reclaimers & Infrared Heaters

The "Road Construction Equipment in North America: Road Maintenance Equipment - Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels, & Trends Underlying the Manufacture and Markets for Road Maintenance Equipment" report

This report provides a quantification and analysis of the business of fabricating equipment used for maintaining existing road pavements for the North American market. For the purpose of this report, road maintenance involves pothole patching, widening of existing roads, microsurfacing and crack sealing.

Pothole patchers are machines capable of making asphalt repairs on existing roads. Details on the two types of pothole patchers-hot-mix and spray injection patchers-are presented separately.

Road wideners are self-propelled, wheel-mounted machines used for placing either aggregate or asphalt in shoulder paving and pavement widening projects.

Microsurfacing and slurry sealing are two similar methods of pavement maintenance, which involve laying a mixture of asphalt emulsion, graded aggregates, mineral filler, water, and other additives on an existing pavement.

Sealing cracks in asphalt pavement is undertaken with material such as liquid asphalt and asphalt emulsions. The report discusses the various types of equipment used for cleaning cracks prior to filling, as well as crack-sealing equipment, such as oil-jacketed melters, direct fire melters and cold-applied crack filling equipment.

Asphalt recyclers/reclaimers and infrared heaters include small equipment used for cost-effective patching of small areas of cracked, aged and deteriorated roads. Recyclers help in reusing milled waste, while reclaimers heat new asphalt to a usable temperature before it is placed. Infrared heaters soften the area which needs to be repaired.

Key aspects detailed in this report include estimation of market size, market shares by type, demand factors, trends and outlook for each segment, as well as profiles of the 40 manufacturers supplying road maintenance equipment into the U.S. and Canadian markets.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Scope



2. Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2016



3. Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

3.1. Manufacturers by Product Type

3.2. Manufacturers Product Mix: Top 25

3.3. Market Shares: All Products

3.4. Pothole Patchers

3.4.1. Product Types

3.4.2. Market Size & Shares

3.4.3. Market Shares: By Patcher Type

3.4.4. Market Shares: By Mount Type

3.5. Road Wideners

3.5.1. Product Types

3.5.2. Market Size & Shares

3.6. Microsurfacing/Slurry Seal Equipment

3.6.1. Product Types

3.6.2. Market Size & Shares

3.6.3. Market Shares: By Product & Mount Type

3.7. Crack Cleaning & Sealing Equipment

3.7.1. Product Types

3.7.2. Market Size & Shares

3.7.3. Market Shares: By Product Type

3.8. Asphalt Recyclers, Reclaimers & Infrared Heaters

3.8.1. Product Types

3.8.2. Market Size & Shares

3.8.3. Market Shares: By Product Type



4. Market Analysis

4.1. Average Price & Cost Structure

4.2. Distribution Channels



5. Outlook 2017 - 2021



6. Production by Region



7. Key Manufacturer Data



8. Manufacturers Profiles [40 manufacturers profiled]

