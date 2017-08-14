The global crowdfunding marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global crowdfunding market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on business model (P2P lending, equity investment, reward-based, hybrid-based, royalty-based, and donation) and end-user (entrepreneurship, social cause, movies theater, real estate, music, technology, and publishing).

Crowdfunding allows entrepreneurs to create several investors around the world. Fundraising depends on campaigning. A good marketing campaign often increases the amount collected in funds as it indicates that the business is planned and marketed well and is ready to be launched. Good campaigns are more likely to attract investors as they reach a global investor base and help build investor confidence.

Technavio's media and entertainment research analysts categorize the global crowdfunding market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Americas: largest crowdfunding market

"North America is one of the most developed markets for crowdfunding. Equity crowdfunding is gaining prominence and is seen as an investment opportunity by many investors. The crowdfunding market in this region overtook the venture capital model, indicating that crowdfunding is the preferred source of revenue for startup enterprises, entrepreneurs, and established companies to generate funds," says Brijesh Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on media and entertainment services.

The crowdfunding market in the Americas is influenced by the US. The US market accounts for more than 85% of the market share in the region. As many entrepreneurs and businesses have realized the potential of crowdfunding, the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Crowdfunding market in APAC

"The crowdfunding market is experiencing tremendous growth in APAC primarily due to the growth of the social media and a mobile-savvy population that has the potential to build credible relationships over short messages. With the legality issues being cold compared with those in the Western countries, the extreme use of mobile phones has the potential to save a lot of time," adds Ujjwal.

The region where entrepreneurs are struggling because of the lack of finance can use crowdfunding not just to finance their ideas but also to secure funding from other sources by showing the popularity of their crowdfunding campaigns. Venture capitalists do consider these success stories, making crowdfunding the ideal platform to secure funding even if the entrepreneur lacks credit history.

Crowdfunding market in EMEA

An alternative source of financing has always been the traditional method of securing finance in this region. The popularity and rapid adoption of crowdfunding have catapulted the market to a whole new level in this region. Startup enterprises and small businesses have always depended on alternative financing. Crowdfunding is popular in this region as it was always considered a customer-centric approach. Unlike conventional financing services, crowdfunding considers the viewpoint of the investor while investing.

A high proportion of the businesses funded by crowdfunding operates only on digital platforms. The probability of success of these companies is higher compared with a business based on the traditional approaches in the current Internet era. With the increasing likelihood of success, the revenue increases, which further encourages more investors to be part of crowdfunding.

The top vendors in the global crowdfunding market highlighted in the report are:

GoFundMe

Indiegogo

Kickstarter

Patreon

Teespring

