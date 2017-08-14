

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Kenneth Frazier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Merck & Co. (MRK), has resigned as a member of the U.S. President's American Manufacturing Council in protest against Donald Trump's handling of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville.



A 32-year old woman was killed and 19 others injured when a car rammed into a crowd protesting at a white supremacist rally in the university town Saturday.



The President did not explicitly condemn the actions of white supremacists involved in the rally, but condemned what he called an 'egregious display of hatred and bigotry' displayed by antagonists 'on many sides,' drawing fire from across the political spectrum.



Frazier, one of the few black CEOs of a major U.S. corporation, announced his resignation from the elite presidential council on Monday.



'America's leaders must honor our fundamental views by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal,' Frazier said in a statement.



'As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism,' he added.



Trump, who had condemned drug makers over rising costs of prescription drugs, responded immediately through Twitter, saying, 'Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!'



Frazier is the latest among a number of corporate heads to quit a presidential advisory council to protest Trump's actions and policies. Former Uber Technologies CEO Travis Kalanick left in February over the Trump administration's immigration policies.



In June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger resigned from the President's Strategic and Policy Forum, a business advisory group, in dissent of Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate deal. Musk also had departed the manufacturing council.



