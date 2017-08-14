BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK)(OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today results from the votes at the annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on July 21, 2017, the appointments of Mr. Georges Hebert as Chairman of the board of directors and Dr. Hadi Chakor as Chief Medical Officer and stock options grants to directors and officers.

Results from the AGM

Directors: The five candidates proposed by Management were elected as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the closing of the next annual meeting of the shareholders or until his successor is duly elected. The directors are Georges Hebert, Tristram Coffin, Andre Larente, Jean-Yves Therien and Dr. Netan Choudhry.

Auditor: Mazars Harel Drouin, LLP was reappointed as the independent auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the next meeting of shareholders.

Stock Option Plan ("SOP") amendment: The proposed amendment to the SOP, pursuant to which the vesting period of stock options granted after July 21, 2017 be set at two years, was approved by a majority of disinterested shareholders.

Appointment of Mr. Georges Hebert as Chairman of the board of directors

Mr. Hebert joined DIAGNOS as a director in January 2017. Previously, he was a director at the Laurentian Bank, where he served for twenty years as a member of the audit committee. He was also a director of Vitran Corp. for seven years, where he served as a member of the audit committee and chairman of the compensation committee.

The Board of directors wishes to thank our former chairman, Mr. Philip Renaud, for his dedication and important contribution to DIAGNOS over the last 8 years.

Appointment of Dr. Hadi Chakor as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Chakor holds a medical school diploma with a specialization in ophthalmology. He further completed his master's degree in biomedical engineering in the field of visual electrophysiology (evaluation of the functional aspect of the retina) at the University of Montreal, followed by a Doctorate (PhD) in Biomedical Sciences on the subject of the prevention of coronary heart disease through the early presence of retinal microvascular abnormalities.

Stock options grant

The board of directors approved a grant totalling 3,400,000 stock options to its directors and officers. Stock options vest at 50% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The exercise price of these options has been established at $0.13 per share. The expiry date to which these options can be exercised has been fixed to August 11, 2022.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated in lawful money of Canada.

About DIAGNOS and its technologies

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging, text and traditional data mining. DIAGNOS has developed its own Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technologies, CARA and FLAIRE. FLAIRE is a powerful AI engine that provides the capability of analyzing large and complex data sets. Using Deep Learning methodology combined with our own proprietary algorithms we can deploy rapidly new solutions to the healthcare market. CARA (Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis) is an Artificial Intelligence tele-ophthalmology platform for retinal analysis. It integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre-screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been cleared by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Union (CE), COFEPRIS (Mexico).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.ca and www.sedar.com.

