Global Network Interface Cards Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.4% by 2021: Key Vendors are StarTech.com, Allied Telesis & AVM International

The "Global Network Interface Cards Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global network interface cards market to decline at a CAGR of 2.44% during the period 2017-2021
Global Network Interface Cards Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emergence of PoE and PLC. Installing a cable, which is costly and not always possible, is one of the major disadvantages of wired communication. Power line communication (PLC) and power over Ethernet (PoE) provide a better option to wired networks. PLC does not require any wiring, and a power source is always present, which can be accessed remotely. Even though wireless networks can provide the same attributes, they are less secure, and the wireless signal quality gets hampered because of obstacles such as concrete floors and walls.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for data centers. The development of advanced technologies such as cloud-based services and big data analytics has increased the demand for data centers worldwide. Currently, developed countries, such as the US, are the largest markets for data center operations. However, the number of data centers in developing countries, such as China, India, and Brazil, has increased considerably, which is fueling the adoption of network switch and router products in these countries.
Network equipment such as Ethernet switches and routers play a vital role in the operations of data centers regarding the availability of resources to the end-users without latency. Therefore, data center operators are expected to adopt 10GbE and 40GbE to cope with the increasing business demands. With the large-scale adoption of switches and routers, there has been an increasing demand for network interface cards from switches and modems vendors.
Key Vendors
- StarTech.com
- Allied Telesis
- AVM International
Other Prominent Vendors
- Brainboxes
- COMMELL
- D-Link
- Echelon
- Mellanox Technologies
- Molex
- Opto 22
- Telco Systems
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Technology overview
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
PART 08: Market segmentation by geography
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
