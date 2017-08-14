The German manufacturer will focus on the production of PERC solar cells and bifacial glass-glass modules in the future.

After the approval of creditors and of the Germany antitrust authority, the newly created Solarworld Industries GmbH has officially taken over the production sites of insolvent German manufacturer SolarWorld AG. The new company intends to restart activities with 700 MW of annual production capacity, and to focus on PERC solar cell production and the manufacturing of bifacial glass-glass modules. A further expansion to the currently available capacity of over 1 GW is not excluded, the company said.

Solarworld Industries will restart with 515 employees, of which around 60% will be active in research ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...