Global Humanized Mouse Model Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% by 2021: Key Vendors are genOway, Horizon Discovery, Taconic Biosciences & Jackson Laboratory

The "Global Humanized Mouse Model Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global humanized mouse model market to grow at a CAGR of 9.84% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Humanized Mouse Model Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing production of mABs. mABs are important tools for molecular biology research. They provide essential information about proteins that influence cell activity as they have a strong affinity toward such proteins due to their molecular structure. They are important for cancer diagnosis and treatment as the specificity of these chemical entities allows their binding to cancerous cells in conjunction with a cytotoxic agent, which destroys the cancerous cells without affecting other cells.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of mice-based research. Rats and mice are ideal models for biotechnology and related medical research. This is because they offer certain genetic and physiological advantages when compared with other species, which makes them ideal replacements for humans. Rats, mice, and humans share approximately 95% of their genetic makeup. Hence, their anatomical and physical functions can be studied in greater detail. This information can be applied to human research to develop advanced therapies.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limitations of humanized mouse models. Humanized mouse models are being extensively used for HIV and cancer research. However, till date, the current models that have been developed have major scientific drawbacks, which are affecting their adoption. During multiple research studies, these models do not correctly exhibit the genetic and proteomic responses. These irregularities contribute to the generation of incorrect insights, which affects the outcomes of experiments.
Key Vendors
- genOway
- Horizon Discovery
- Taconic Biosciences
- Jackson Laboratory
Other Prominent Vendors
- AXENSIS
- Champion Oncology
- Crown Bioscience
- HuMurine Technologies
- inGenious Targeting Laboratory
- TRANS GENIC
