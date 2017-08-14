

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new lawsuit alleges that Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) is tricking customers into giving higher tips on bills split between several customers.



BuzzFeed News reported that the plaintiff in the lawsuit, Marcel Goldman, has alleged Cheesecake Factory is recommending exorbitantly high tips on bills split between several customers.



Cheesecake Factory calculates suggested gratuity on its receipts in a range of 15 percent to 22 percent of a bill's total amount.



According to the complaint, the suggested gratuity at the bottom of the split bill is calculated not on the individual customer's share, but on the total amount before splitting. This means the suggested gratuity remains the same despite each customer's portion of the split bill being smaller.



Marcel Goldman reportedly said that Cheesecake Factory's suggested gratuity printed on the bill ranged from $11.50 to $16.94, while her share of the meal was only $38.50. It may be noted that $16.94 amounts to 44 percent of $38.50.



Goldman left a $15.40 tip, which is actually 40 percent of the split bill. Although Goldman sent a letter regarding the 'billing error' to Cheesecake Factory, the error was not corrected.



According to Goldman's complaint, the practice has been going on at more than 200 restaurant locations operated under the Cheesecake Factory mark and at 13 locations operated under the Grand Lux Café mark for at least the last four years.



However, a Cheesecake factory spokesman told BuzzFeed News that gratuity amounts listed on the guest checks are suggestions only, and guests are fee to tip as they please.



