PISMO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Coastal Community Builders (CCB) and Presidio Residential Capital recently announced that all 120 homes at Legacy at La Ventana in Santa Maria, Calif., and all 16 homes at Costa Azure in Pismo Beach have sold.

"Demand for housing on the Central Coast is high, and we're pleased we could help ease some of that with both of these new residential communities," said CCB president Gary Grossman.

Located on East Main and Dressler Avenue, Legacy at La Ventana, a 40.5-acre community, offered Spanish colonial, contemporary and French country homes and feature dramatic landscaping, a high-end monument entrance, large landscape setbacks, split-rail fencing, rolled curbs and driveway pilasters. Conveniently located near Pioneer Valley High School, Legacy at La Ventana is close to major employers, including Marian Hospital, Hancock College and downtown Santa Maria. A quick drive to Highway 101 gives residents access to all the Central Coast has to offer.

"Demand was extremely high for homes at Legacy at La Ventana because we offered elevations and floorplans for families in every stage of life and generous estate-sized lots," said Cheryl Benzer, sales representative for Legacy at La Ventana.

Located on picturesque Shell Beach, Costa Azure offered Santa Barbara and Spanish colonial homes and feature stunning views of the ocean, canyons, green belts and mountains. The exteriors of the homes are detailed in two separate architectural styles of either Santa Barbara or Spanish Colonial.

Coastal Community Builders and Presidio Residential Capital have partnered to build more than 780 new housing units on California's Central Coast.

About Coastal Community Builders

Coastal Community Builders is a California development company building on a tradition of value, quality craftsmanship and homeowner satisfaction. Since 1988 under the leadership of president Gary Grossman, the company has grown from humble beginnings to a leader in new home construction. https://www.coastalcommunitybuilders.com/

About Presidio

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12-plus months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $800 million focused on 100+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

