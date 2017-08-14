Global CNC Machine Tools Market 2017-2021 - Focus on New Installations, Shipments, Sales, Volume, and Value

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global CNC Machine Tools Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global CNC machine tools market to grow at a CAGR of 9.02% during the period 2017-2021
Global CNC Machine Tools Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, shipments, sales, volume, and value.
One trend in the market is design of new milling tools. The commercial use and the growing popularity of advanced CNC machines and machining centers have prompted the manufacturers to develop new milling tools that are more efficient and versatile. In the past milling tools were designed for specific applications.
According to the report, one driver in the market is multifunctionality in use. Industrial growth, especially in the automotive sector, has prompted manufacturers to keep up with consumer demand by increasing productivity and reducing process time. In conventional metal processing machines like an ordinary lathe, the metal that needs to be processed has to be moved from one machine to another to be operated on for various machining process like milling, drilling, facing, and turning. However, with the upgrade in machining, i.e., the advent of 5-axis and 6-axis CNC machines enable the manufacturer to carry out all the above operations on a single machine.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is need for aftersales services. High productivity and efficiency have given a significant boost to the demand for CNC technology in the manufacturing and industrial processes. However, CNC machines need regular maintenance and servicing to ensure that the efficiency and productivity are not compromised. This is impeding their adoption by many end-users. Unscheduled downtime is an extremely vexing issue for a busy fabricating operation. However, these production snags can be overcome by adherence to a smart maintenance schedule and empowering a maintenance team.
Key Vendors
- DMTG
- DMG MORI
- SMTCL
- Yamazaki Mazak
Other Prominent Vendors
- Allied Machine & Engineering
- Amada
- Amera-Seiki
- Doosan
- Doosan Infracore
- Enshu
- Fair Friend Group
- FANUC
- GF Machining Solutions
- Haas Automation
- Hardinge
- Heller
- HMT
- HURCO
- JTEKT
- Kennametal
- KIWA Japan
- Komatsu
- Maco
- Makino Milling Machine
- Matsuura
- Micromatic Grinding Technologies
- Sandvik
- Tongtai Machine & Tools
- Toshiba Machine
- Toyoda
- Yama Seiki
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qkzzgq/global_cnc
