Global CNC Machine Tools Market 2017-2021 - Focus on New Installations, Shipments, Sales, Volume, and Value

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global CNC Machine Tools Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global CNC machine tools market to grow at a CAGR of 9.02% during the period 2017-2021

Global CNC Machine Tools Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, shipments, sales, volume, and value.

One trend in the market is design of new milling tools. The commercial use and the growing popularity of advanced CNC machines and machining centers have prompted the manufacturers to develop new milling tools that are more efficient and versatile. In the past milling tools were designed for specific applications.

According to the report, one driver in the market is multifunctionality in use. Industrial growth, especially in the automotive sector, has prompted manufacturers to keep up with consumer demand by increasing productivity and reducing process time. In conventional metal processing machines like an ordinary lathe, the metal that needs to be processed has to be moved from one machine to another to be operated on for various machining process like milling, drilling, facing, and turning. However, with the upgrade in machining, i.e., the advent of 5-axis and 6-axis CNC machines enable the manufacturer to carry out all the above operations on a single machine.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is need for aftersales services. High productivity and efficiency have given a significant boost to the demand for CNC technology in the manufacturing and industrial processes. However, CNC machines need regular maintenance and servicing to ensure that the efficiency and productivity are not compromised. This is impeding their adoption by many end-users. Unscheduled downtime is an extremely vexing issue for a busy fabricating operation. However, these production snags can be overcome by adherence to a smart maintenance schedule and empowering a maintenance team.



Key Vendors

DMTG

DMG MORI

SMTCL

Yamazaki Mazak

Other Prominent Vendors

Allied Machine & Engineering

Amada

Amera-Seiki

Doosan

Doosan Infracore

Enshu

Fair Friend Group

FANUC

GF Machining Solutions

Haas Automation

Hardinge

Heller

HMT

HURCO

JTEKT

Kennametal

KIWA Japan

Komatsu

Maco

Makino Milling Machine

Matsuura

Micromatic Grinding Technologies

Sandvik

Tongtai Machine & Tools

Toshiba Machine

Toyoda

Yama Seiki

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qkzzgq/global_cnc





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716