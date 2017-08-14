

Rathbone Brothers Plc ('the Company') Appointment of Senior Independent Director



The Company announces that with immediate effect, Jim Pettigrew has been appointed senior independent director of the Company following regulatory approval.



Jim joined the board as an independent non-executive director on 6 March 2017 and has been a member of the audit, risk, remuneration and nomination committee during this time.



There are no further details to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules.



Enquires:



Ali Johnson,



Company Secretary



Tel: 0207 399 0326



14 August 2017



