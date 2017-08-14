Global Application Development and Integration Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.14% by 2021: Analysis By Product & IT Deployment Model

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Application Development and Integration Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global application development and integration market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2017-2021



Global Application Development and Integration Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increased adoption of cloud-based integration solutions. Cloud computing solutions are widely being adopted in organizations to modernize IT infrastructure through cost-effective and flexible solutions. Cloud computing solutions help organizations to move their SCM systems from on-premises to cloud computing model, to integrate with other back-office systems. Cloud-based platform solutions enable enterprises to integrate back-office systems efficiently. The popularity of cloud-based application system integration services is increasing due to their faster connectivity features to run multiple applications. Cloud-based application integration services enable enterprises to exchange data within or outside enterprises for commercial purposes.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Cost reduction and operational efficiency. Application integration solutions are helping firms to reduce implementation costs of new solutions in organizations. Implementation costs increase when different vendors offer different IT solutions to the same client. Implementation of two different systems can be easily executed when the back-office systems are integrated. Disparate IT systems in the back-office increase the cost of implementation of new IT solutions. Application integrated services enhance back-office processes in organizations and enhance business efficiencies. Application integration services have reduced operational cost and increased the efficiency of the e-commerce, retail, and BFSI sectors.



Key Vendors

Fujitsu

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Red Hat

Other Prominent Vendors

Accenture

Atos

BT Global Services

Capgemini

Cognizant

Dell Boomi

HPE

Infor

Infosys

Others



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by IT deployment model



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rgjlpv/global

