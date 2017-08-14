

14 August 2017



Pursuant to its obligations under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 ('The Regulations'), Irish Continental Group plc sets out below details of a notification received under The Regulations.



Tom Corcoran



Company Secretary



Standard Form TR-1



Standard form for notification of major holdings



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the | |Central Bank of Ireland) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which| |voting rights are attached: Irish Continental Group PLC | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | | | |[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | | | |[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | | | |[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | | |[ ] Other (please specify): | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: | | | | |Name: Bank of |City and country of registered office (if applicable): | |Montreal | | | |Montreal, Canada | +-------------------+----------------------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: | | | |11(TH) August 2017 | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | | | |14(th) of August 2017 | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: | | | |Below 3% | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ | |% of voting |% of voting | | | | |rights |rights through |Total of |Total number of | | |attached to |financial |both in % |voting rights of| | |shares (total |instruments |(9.A + |issuer | | |of 9.A) |(total of 9.B.1 |9.B) | | | | |+ 9.B.2) | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the | | | | | |date on which |2.93 |0.02 |2.95 |188,684,390 | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed or reached| | | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous |3.81 |0 |3.81 | | |notification (if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +---------------+--------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Class/type of |Number of voting rights |% of voting rights | |shares +------------+ +-------------+---------------------+ |ISIN code (if | | | | | |possible) | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | | | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------+-------------+---------------------+ |IE00BLP58571 | - | 5,531,683 | - |2.93 | | | | | | | | | | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------+-------------+---------------------+ | | | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------+-------------+---------------------+ | | | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------+-------------+---------------------+ |SUBTOTAL A |5,531,683 | 2.93 | +---------------+--------------------------+-----------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the | |Regulations | +----------------+----------+--------------+-------------------------+---------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ |Number of voting rights |% of | |financial |Expiration|Conversion |that may be acquired if |voting | |instrument |date |Period |the instrument is |rights | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +----------------+----------+--------------+-------------------------+---------+ |Stock on loan |n/a |n/a | 40,881 |0.02 | +----------------+----------+--------------+-------------------------+---------+ | | | | | | +----------------+----------+--------------+-------------------------+---------+ |SUBTOTAL B.1 | 40,881 |0.02 | +--------------+-------------------------+---------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to | |Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations | +---------------+-----------+-------------+-------------+-------------+--------+ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise/ |Physical or |Number of |% of | |financial |date |Conversion |cash |voting rights|voting | |instrument | |Period |settlement | |rights | +---------------+-----------+-------------+-------------+-------------+--------+ |n/a |n/a |n/a |n/a |n/a |n/a | +---------------+-----------+-------------+-------------+-------------+--------+ | | | | | | | +---------------+-----------+-------------+-------------+-------------+--------+ | | | | | | | +---------------+-----------+-------------+-------------+-------------+--------+ |SUBTOTAL B.2 |n/a |n/a | +-------------+-------------+--------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please tick the applicable box): | | | |[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any | |natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) | |holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. | | | |[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights | |and/or the | |financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate | |controlling natural person or legal entity: | | | | | | | | | |% of voting rights |% of voting rights |Total of both if | | |if it equals or is |through financial |it equals or is | |Name |higher than the |instruments if it |higher than the | | |notifiable |equals or is higher|notifiable | | |threshold |than the notifiable|threshold | | | |threshold | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |Bank of Montreal |- |- |- | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |BMO Global Asset |- |- |- | |Management | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |F&C Asset |- |- |- | |Management plc | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |F&C Investment |- |- |- | |Business Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ | | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |Bank of Montreal |- |- |- | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |BMO Global Asset |- |- |- | |Management | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |F&C Asset |- |- |- | |Management plc | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |F&C Group |- |- |- | |(Holdings) Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |F&C Group |- |- |- | |Management Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |F&C Holdings |- |- |- | |Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |F&C Management |- |- |- | |Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ | | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |Bank of Montreal |- |- |- | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |BMO Global Asset |- |- |- | |Management | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |F&C Asset |- |- |- | |Management plc | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |F&C Treasury |- |- |- | |Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |WAM Holdings |- |- |- | |Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |F&C Managers |- |- |- | |Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% | |and number] voting rights as of [date] | | | | | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |12. Additional information: | | | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



Done at London on 14/08/2017.



