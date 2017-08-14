The "Coconut Water Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The coconut water market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 25.03% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the coconut water market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The growth of the packaged coconut water market in Brazil suggests that major opportunities exist in other tropical countries (like Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and Ecuador), even though fresh coconut water is highly preferred. However, as the trend of packaged food and beverages is gradually gaining prominence in these countries, it is expected that consumers will eventually switch to packaged healthy beverages owing to factors like portability, convenience, and hygiene, especially for consumption in schools and offices.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing trend for organic coconut water. The popularity of organic coconut water is increasing as consumers are opting for healthy, natural, and safe food products. In addition to this, many consumers in the region trust and perceive organic food to be healthy as they are concerned about the origin and quality of the ingredients that are used in the preparation of products.

Key Vendors

CHi

Coca-Cola

GraceKennedy

green coco europe

PepsiCo

Vaivai

Vita Coco

Other Prominent Vendors

Cocofina The Coconut Experts

COCOWELL

Dharma By Kova Kft.

Freedom Brands (GO COCO)

Genuine Coconut

Goya Foods

Happy Coco

INVO Coconut Water

Kulau

MightyBee

Pearl Royal

RiRi Coconut Water

Rubicon Exotic

Stur

TIANA Fair Trade Organics

TROPICAL SUN

UFC Coconut Water

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 08: Key Leading Countries

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v4gxhn/coconut_water

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170814005799/en/

