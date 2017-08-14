Technavio's latest market research report on the global bicycle gearbox system marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global bicycle gearbox system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. APAC was the largest market for bicycles in 2016, followed by Europe and North America. Electric bicycles are gaining popularity and are used as an environment-friendly mode for commute in many countries, including China, Japan, and the UK.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global bicycle gearbox systemmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Electronic gear shifting in bicycles

Synchrobox in gear system

Introduction of CVT in bicycles

Electronic gear shifting in bicycles

Electronic gear shifting is an innovative mechanism that enables the cyclist to shift gear using electronic switches rather than traditional mechanical control levers. The switches are connected to a battery and a small electric motor which drives the derailleur and switches the chain from one cog to another, thereby enabling rapid switching of gears. The system also reduces maintenance as the cables are eliminated, and calibration is automated. Campagnolo and Shimano offer electronic gear shifters.

According to Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for powertrain research, "The electronic gear shifting system has gained popularity since its introduction as it overcomes the teething problem and provides a reliable system, which is more effective across all terrains. This technological innovation will make the bicycle more efficient and is likely to be widely used in bicycles used for professional or recreational activities."

Synchrobox in gear system

Synchrobox is a self-adjusting drivetrain system designed with the motive of making the shift in gears easy for cyclists. Synchrobox is a mechanical system, which does not require a battery or any programming for tuning. The shifter is placed on the handlebar grip and can be twisted back and forth to shift gears. The cables that connect the shifter and the Synchrobox actuate the derailleurs. A pair of cables shift the chain between the chain rings and a third cable is used to control the rear derailleur. The system ensures that the chain is not stressed too much by shifting.

Introduction of CVT in bicycles

The continuously variable transmission (CVT) changes the way mechanical power is transmitted. This technology provides improved transmission with flexibility ranging from bicycles and automobiles to small wind turbines. NuVinci has already started the commercialization of the product.

"The CVT system maintains the fuel and helps in providing smooth and continuous progression from one speed to another without any harsh ratio changes or gear engagement. It is compact, lightweight, and has a high torque density. Moreover, the manufacturing cost of CVT is low as standard industrial materials are used, thus making it scalable for various applications," says Siddharth.

