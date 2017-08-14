The collaboration will provide insight on science of cancer immunotherapy

Physicians' Education Resource®, LLC (PER®) is teaming up for the second time with GETICA (Spanish Group of Immuno-Biological Therapeutics in Cancer)for the 2nd Annual European Congress on Immunotherapies in Cancer™, on Sept. 22-23, at Crowne Plaza Barcelona Fire Center in Barcelona, Spain, announced Phil Talamo, president of PER®.

"It's an honor to team up for another year with GETICA, who has pioneered the research in the field of Immunotherapy and development advanced therapies in cancer," said Talamo. "Through this partnership, we aim to bring together oncology experts and thought leaders, who will provide attendees with the opportunity to sharpen their skills."

Established in 2014, GETICA is a nonprofit organization focusing on the development of immunological and advanced therapies in cancer and neoplastic pathologies. Additionally, the organization supports the training of researchers and clinicians in various areas of immune-biological therapies.

The 2nd Annual European Congress on Immunotherapies in Cancer™ is a two-day comprehensive and interactive program, which features renowned program chair, Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine, surgery, and molecular and medical pharmacology at David Geffen School of Medicine; and Roman Perez-Soler, M.D., chairman of department of oncology at Montefiore Medical Center and professor of medicine and molecular pharmacology, deputy cancer center director of Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The program will focus on immunotherapies and their application in cancer management. Additionally, the faculty will provide insight on recent clinical trials, scientific advances and emerging testing methods.

For more information and registration, visit http://www.gotoper.com/conferences/ECIC/meetings/2nd-annual-european-congress-on-immunotherapies-in-Cancer.

