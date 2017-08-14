INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Aaron's, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 18, 2017 - AAN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Aaron's, Inc. ("Aaron's") (NYSE: AAN) between February 6, 2015 and October 29, 2015 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/aarons-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company touted the proprietary algorithm of its subsidiary, Progressive Finance Holdings, LLC, when software issues plagued Progressive's ability to determine which customers met the leasing qualifications; (2) Progressive suffered a loss of critical data that impacted its ability to make loans and collect payments

On October 30, 2015, the Company disclosed that Progressive had lost two critical data feeds in February 2015, which affected the Company's ability to make loans and collect payments.

If you suffered a loss in Aaron's, you have until August 18, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP