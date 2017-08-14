

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first day of the new trading week with a significant increase. The gain propelled the market back above the 9,000 point level in the afternoon. Investor sentiment received a boost from the relaxation of the tensions between the United States and North Korea.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.66 percent Monday and finished at 9,031.27. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.64 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.63 percent.



The financial stocks turned in a strong performance Monday, after they were hit hard during the previous trading week. Credit Suisse climbed 2.0 percent, Partners Group advanced 1.8 percent and UBS rose 1.7 percent. Zurich Insurance increased 1.7 percent, Swiss Life gained 1.5 percent and Baloise added 1.5 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in positive territory. Novartis jumped 2.0 percent, Nestlé climbed 1.9 percent and Roche gained 0.9 percent.



Aryzta leaped 2.3 percent and Geberit advanced 2.2 percent. Dufry and Clariant finished higher by 2.1 percent each. Among the luxury goods companies, Richemont increased 1.9 percent and Swatch added 1.8 percent.



Schindler increased 1.4 percent ahead of its financial report Tuesday.



