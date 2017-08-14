Global Infant and Toddler Nutrition Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Mead Johnson, Danone, Nestle & Glanbia

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Infant and Toddler Nutrition Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global infant and toddler nutrition market to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% during the period 2017-2021
Global Infant and Toddler Nutrition Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is proliferation in product portfolios. The demand for different blends and flavors of infant and toddler nutritional products is increasing from consumers. Manufacturers are constantly updating their products to include new and unique products that differentiate them from the competition. For instance, in July 2013, Plum Organics launched a toddler snack range, Mighty 4. It is a range of blended organic vegetables, grains, and fruits.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of women in the workforce. In the last decade, the number of women in the workforce has increased, which has increased their purchasing power. When women take a break from working to have children, they face serious implication such as loss of career opportunities. A significant number of working mothers are a part of the workforce as they are the primary source of income for their families.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is declining birth rates. Globally, there is an increase in the infant mortality rate. However, the global birth rates have been steadily declining over the years. Many developed countries tend to have lower fertility rates when compared with developing countries. This is due to rapidly changing lifestyles and economic growth.
Key Vendors
- Mead Johnson
- Danone
- Nestle
- Glanbia
Other Prominent Vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Arla Foods
- Amara
- Baby Gourmet
- Beech-Nut
- Friso
- Healthy Sprouts Foods
- Hyproca Nutrition
- Kerry
- Kraft Foods
- Morinaga
- NurturMe
- Rafferty's Garden
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Segmentation by product type
PART 06: Segmentation by geography
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
PART 09: Market trends
PART 10: Vendor landscape
PART 11: Key vendor analysis
