Global Infant and Toddler Nutrition Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Mead Johnson, Danone, Nestle & Glanbia

The "Global Infant and Toddler Nutrition Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global infant and toddler nutrition market to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% during the period 2017-2021



Global Infant and Toddler Nutrition Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is proliferation in product portfolios. The demand for different blends and flavors of infant and toddler nutritional products is increasing from consumers. Manufacturers are constantly updating their products to include new and unique products that differentiate them from the competition. For instance, in July 2013, Plum Organics launched a toddler snack range, Mighty 4. It is a range of blended organic vegetables, grains, and fruits.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of women in the workforce. In the last decade, the number of women in the workforce has increased, which has increased their purchasing power. When women take a break from working to have children, they face serious implication such as loss of career opportunities. A significant number of working mothers are a part of the workforce as they are the primary source of income for their families.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is declining birth rates. Globally, there is an increase in the infant mortality rate. However, the global birth rates have been steadily declining over the years. Many developed countries tend to have lower fertility rates when compared with developing countries. This is due to rapidly changing lifestyles and economic growth.



Key Vendors

Mead Johnson

Danone

Nestle

Glanbia

Other Prominent Vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Arla Foods

Amara

Baby Gourmet

Beech-Nut

Friso

Healthy Sprouts Foods

Hyproca Nutrition

Kerry

Kraft Foods

Morinaga

NurturMe

Rafferty's Garden

