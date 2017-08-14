Global Military Satellite Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increasing Collaborative Agreements with Private SATCOM Providers

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Military Satellite Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global military satellite market to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the period 2017-2021

Global Military Satellite Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing collaborative agreements with private SATCOM providers. The defense agencies are inclining toward outsourcing some of their valuable mission and operation requirements from private entities. In November 2016, the USAF, on behalf of the US DoD, addressed global companies in an event (Global MilSatCom Conference) held in London, UK, seeking their participation in the design and operation of military telecommunications satellites. The US DoD also requested its 16 allied countries for participating in the Wideband Analysis of Alternatives program for assessing measures to address the growing shortfall in the military wideband capacity of the US and its allied nations.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the preference for hosted payload. In a hosted payload approach, the governments or the defense agencies insert a small module to a commercial satellite, which operates independently and is dedicated to the requirements of the government or defense agencies. However, such payloads or modules share the same power supply and transponders that the commercial modules utilize. To achieve cost efficiencies, government agencies often adopt such approaches, where the requirement to build and launch a separate dedicated satellite is minimized. Such measures also reduce the risk of insufficient funding, launch delays, and operational failures.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is delays and unsuccessful attempts of satellite launch. Launch delays are one of the major issues in the satellite industry. As per the historical data, the actual number of satellite launches has always been lower than the forecasted estimate. Launch delays often impact the development and procurement of remote sensing satellites.



Key Vendors

Boeing

IAI

Northrop Grumman

Thales Alenia Space

Raytheon

Other Prominent Vendors

Airbus Defence and Space

China SpaceSat

Lockheed Martin

OHB

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by satellite type



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j2l3rx/global_military

