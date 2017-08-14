Metatron Inc.: $MRNJ The New Green Rush Invest Directly in Top Marijuana, Cananbis and Security App Company Metatronstock.com

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / Metatron (OTC PINK: MRNJ), an emerging pioneer of releasing Marijuana & CBD-related apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce that it is making efforts to enter the Medical Marijuana Arena to supplement the growing line of CBD health and wellness products.

While all CBD extracts have beneficial wellness qualities, CBD derived from the Marijuana plant contains a greater medicinal value, The CBD that you find online or in the store is derived from agricultural hemp and contains trace amounts of THC (less than .3%), whereas the CBD products found in state-regulated dispensaries are derived from high-resin marijuana and contain different amounts of THC in various ratios to the CBD.

Both agricultural hemp, used for food and fiber, and medical marijuana come from the same plant species known as Cannabis Sativa L. Thus, they can both be referred to as cannabis, however, there are different subspecies of the plant, containing different constituents and grown in distinct ways. Hemp produces only trace levels of THC and is processed from stems, stalks, and seeds, while medical and recreational cannabis plants are grown for their high resin content, found primarily in the flowers of the plant.

When considering the medicinal aspects of the plant, resin is where the magic is. As it turns out, industrial hemp varieties are not optimal for extracting CBD-rich oil for the very reason that they produce less resin, where most of the CBD content is found.

At Metatron, we see the growing number of States legalizing Cannabis in differing forms and with Twenty-six states and the District of Columbia currently, have laws broadly legalizing marijuana in some form. Three other states will soon join them after recently passing measures permitting the use of medical marijuana.

Seven states and the District of Columbia have adopted the most expansive laws legalizing marijuana for recreational use. Most recently, California, Massachusetts, Maine, and Nevada all passed measures in November legalizing recreational marijuana. California's Prop. 64 measure allows adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of marijuana and grow up to six plants in their homes.

"Cannabis and Cannabis related products are and will be one of the biggest dollar markets in history next to oil and we here at Metatron intend to be a part of this ever growing Industry," stated CEO Joe Riehl. Metatron is working with potential partners to expedite this move into the medical aspect of the Cannabis revolution that has established grow and extraction capabilities established and producing.

Metatron will update soon on when and where these products can be purchased by the consuming public. Metatron has completed its new Corporate website and updates and company information can be found there. The completion of this website is just one more step in Metatron moving towards being a major player in the Cannabis Industry. Shareholders and potential investors can access the website here http://metatroninc.com/ and metatronstock.com.

The company is also pleased to announce a formal offer to Buzzlink, a cannabis e-commerce platform for dispensaries and consumers. Buzzlink.com will be financed partially by the issuance of preferred B series shares.

Metatron approved investors can acquire Series B shares in blocks of various sizes starting at 1k and recently increased discounts. The first round investors will receive the highest discount. Series B shares can be redeemed through the Company, are immune to reverse splits, and will convert at 1 B share to 50,000 common shares at a 60% discount. Details available at http://metatroninc.com/series-b/ or http:// metatronstock.com.

Metatron's Apps:

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/i-mobilize-inc./id325075390

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Metatron+Inc

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/metatroninc

Twitter: http://twitter.com/metatroninc

News: http://metatroninc.com/blog

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company's status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. Metatron does not grow, sell or distribute any substances that violate United States Law or the Controlled Substances Act.

Metatron, Inc.

Joe Riehl

302-861-0431

ir@metatroninc.com

SOURCE: Metatron, Inc.

