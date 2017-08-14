Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by an Increase in Online Sales

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global ostomy care accessories market to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in online sales. The internet has reduced the time involved in buying and selling of products and services, for buyers and sellers, respectively, compared with brick and mortar retailing. The success of online retail can be attributed to factors such as quick delivery and the availability of a broad range of products at highly competitive prices.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in awareness programs. Campaigns worldwide are aiming to end the stigma associated with ostomy surgery. The need to carry a drainage bag continuously, has social, practical, and emotional consequences for the concerned person, even carrying the risk of leakage. It is estimated that 1 in every 500 people in the UK live with a stoma. Awareness programs aim to provide people with the self-confidence to deal with ostomy without any shame; they provide information about complications and safety measures related to surgery, diet and nutrition after surgery, and provide access to innovations such as skin protection and prosthetic functionality.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high impact on quality of life. Ostomy reduces pain and discomfort and is aimed at improving the quality of life of a patient, but in many cases, it increases distress and suffering. The offensive odor, reduction in pleasurable activities due to the need to continuously carry the drainage pouch can lead to depression/anxiety. Also, since the stoma is usually red, swollen, and large immediately after surgery, it is unpleasant to look at, for the first time, for a patient. The emotional thus caused, along with physical problems inevitably reduces quality of life in ostomy patients.



Key Vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Hollister

Other Prominent Vendors

3M

ALCARE

EuroMed

Flexicare Medical

FNC Medical

Marlen Manufacturing and Development

Nu-Hope Laboratories

Peak Medical

Pelican Healthcare

Smith & Nephew

Welland Medical

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sqnf69/global_ostomy

